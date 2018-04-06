Quantcast

Dogs attacked more than 100 Colorado postal carriers in 2017

Written By Tyler Dumas
The United States Postal Service has released its statistics on Dog attacks in 2017.

According to the USPS, 132 postal employees were attacked by dogs in Colorado in 2017. This actually fewer attacks than the year before, 24 fewer to be exact.

Across the nation, the USPS reported 6,244 dog attacks for 2017. This is 500 fewer than 2016.

The postal service said a big reason for the decrease in attacks is new technology. Employees' delivery scanners now display messages to alert them when dogs may be present at a home.

While dog attacks may be a problem for postal carriers, the USPS said dog attacks are far from just a postal problem. According to the agency, 4.5 million American are bitten by dogs each year, and half of those are children.

The USPS offers these tips on preventing dog attacks:

  • If a postal carrier delivers a certified letter or a package to your front door, place your dog into a separate room and close the door before opening the front door. Dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to get at carriers.
  • Dog owners should remind their children about the need to keep the family dog secured. Parents should tell their children not to take mail directly from letter carriers in the presence of the family pet as the dog may see handing mail to a child as a threatening gesture.

2017 Colorado Dog Attacks

DENVER

35

COLORADO SPRINGS

14

PUEBLO

14

BOULDER

5

ARVADA

4

FORT COLLINS

4

LITTLETON

4

LOVELAND

4

WESTMINSTER

4

AURORA

3

BRIGHTON

3

NORTHGLENN

3

WHEAT RIDGE

3

COMMERCE CITY

2

DELTA

2

ENGLEWOOD

2

EVERGREEN

2

FORT MORGAN

2

GOLDEN

2

GREELEY

2

MONTROSE

2

SALIDA

2

STERLING

2

ECKERT

1

EVANS

1

FAIRPLAY

1

FORT LUPTON

1

FOWLER

1

GRAND JUNCTION

1

JOHNSTOWN

1

LONGMONT

1

PARKER

1

PEYTON

1

WELLINGTON

1

WINDSOR

1

2017 Dog Attack Rankings by City

Rank

City

State

2017

1

HOUSTON

TX

71

2

LOS ANGELES

CA

67

3

ST LOUIS

MO

52

4

CLEVELAND

OH

49

5

SAN DIEGO

CA

46

6

BALTIMORE

MD

44

6

SAN ANTONIO

TX

44

7

COLUMBUS

OH

43

8

DALLAS

TX

40

9

LOUISVILLE

KY

39

10

CHICAGO

IL

38

11

DENVER

CO

35

12

LONG BEACH

CA

32

12

DETROIT

MI

32

12

KANSAS CITY

MO

32

13

OAKLAND

CA

28

13

SEATTLE

WA

28

14

MINNEAPOLIS

MN

27

14

CHARLOTTE

NC

27

14

PHILADELPHIA

PA

27

15

SAN JOSE

CA

26

15

FORT WORTH

TX

26

16

MIAMI

FL

25

16

INDIANAPOLIS

IN

25

16

ROCHESTER

NY

25

16

CINCINNATI

OH

25

16

TOLEDO

OH

25

17

PHOENIX

AZ

24

17

SACRAMENTO

CA

24

17

PORTLAND

OR

24

18

ALBUQUERQUE

NM

22

18

RICHMOND

VA

22

19

BROOKLYN

NY

21

20

WICHITA

KS

20

20

MEMPHIS

TN

20

