Cheyenne Mountain Zoo nominated as best zoo in North America

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has once again been nominated as the best zoo in North America!
The nomination and poll are put forth by USA Today's segment, 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.
In 2017, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo took 6th place in the poll.
Fans and supporters can vote for the zoo here: cmzoo.org/vote
You can vote once a day, every day, until 12 noon on Monday, April 30.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo offers visitors a glimpse of more than 750 animals representing 170 species from all around the globe. Animals from Africa, to right here in the Rocky Mountains call the zoo home.The African Rift Valley exhibit is home to the largest zoo giraffe herd in the world, and you can greet them face to face.
We’ve again been nominated for “Best Zoo” in North America by USA Today’s 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards. Last year, we brought home 6th place! Please vote for us EVERY day through 4/30. #VoteCMZBestZoohttps://t.co/Ek0qYL035h pic.twitter.com/x7APU408jf— CheyenneMountainZoo (@CheyenneMtnZoo) April 5, 2018
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
It's now been more than a month since a District 20 teacher was put on leave after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her underage students. While Colorado Springs police are still investigating her case right now, students and parents say the problems at Pine Creek High School go much deeper than this.
Authorities arrested a suspect in connection to a possible road rage shooting in Security Thursday night.
Colorado Springs Police investigators say 25-year-old Brianna Templeton of Lone Tree was killed when another driver broadsided her car at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive on Wednesday morning.
