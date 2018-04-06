Quantcast

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo nominated as best zoo in North America

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has once again been nominated as the best zoo in North America!

The nomination and poll are put forth by USA Today's segment, 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

In 2017, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo took 6th place in the poll.

Fans and supporters can vote for the zoo here: cmzoo.org/vote

You can vote once a day, every day, until 12 noon on Monday, April 30.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo offers visitors a glimpse of more than 750 animals representing 170 species from all around the globe. Animals from Africa, to right here in the Rocky Mountains call the zoo home.The African Rift Valley exhibit is home to the largest zoo giraffe herd in the world, and you can greet them face to face.

