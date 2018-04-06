Jan Weiland named 2018 ATHENA Leadership Award winner

The 2018 ATHENA Award Luncheon was held Thursday, March 5 at the Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs.

The ATHENA Award is presented by the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and EDC, and celebrates outstanding community and business leaders who encourage women to achieve their full leadership potential.

The winner of the 2018 award is Jan Weiland.

Weiland is vice president of wealth management for Colorado Wealth Solutions of Raymond James. She spent 30 years as an accomplished commercial banker, educating and empowering women in financial matters. She was also the founding president of the Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce.

Weiland is an active volunteer and serves in a wide variety of nonprofit and philanthropic organizations, including Pikes Peak United Way’s Women’s Leadership Council and Women’s United Executive Committee, The Colorado Springs Child Nursery Centers Foundation, Artemis, Imagination Celebration, TESSA and Memorial Hospital.

Nominees for the award were put forth by their peers and judged on a points system by a panel of past ATHENA recipients.