Denver hospital put patients at risk of infection

Some patients at a Denver hospital might be at risk of contracting hepatitis B, hepatitis C or HIV because surgical instruments weren't properly cleaned.
Larry Wolk, head of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, says instruments weren't cleaned adequately at Porter Adventist Hospital following orthopedic and spine surgeries, which might have compromised the sterilization process.
The department doesn't know of any patients who were infected because of the practice, and the hospital didn't immediately respond to a Denver Post question about how many might have been affected.
Porter Adventist spokeswoman Chrissy Nicholson released a statement Wednesday saying the hospital is addressing problems with cleaning surgical instruments before sterilization.
Those who had surgery between July 21, 2016, and Feb. 20, 2018, might be at risk.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
Colorado Springs Police investigators say 25-year-old Brianna Templeton of Lone Tree was killed when another driver broadsided her car at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive on Wednesday morning.
The Colorado Department of Corrections confirmed 55-year-old Jennifer Reali died on March 24, several months after she was released on parole.
"I don't think I did anything wrong. Because you're supposed to put God first." said Sharron Dobbins.
