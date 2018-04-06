4 Marines killed in helicopter crash identified

Military officials have identified the Marines killed when their helicopter crashed on a training mission in the California desert.
Those killed were identified Thursday as 28-year-old Capt. Samuel Schultz of Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania; 27-year-old 1st Lt. Samuel Phillips of Pinehurst, North Carolina; 33-year-old Gunnery Sgt. Richard Holley of Dayton, Ohio; and 24-year-old Lance Cpl. Taylor Conrad of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The Marines were with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing's 465th squadron out of the Miramar air station in San Diego.
Their CH-53E Super Stallion crashed Tuesday in the desert outside El Centro, near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Col. Craig Leflore, a commanding officer, says "these 'warhorse' Marines brought joy and laughter to so many around them," and they will never be forgotten.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
Colorado Springs Police investigators say 25-year-old Brianna Templeton of Lone Tree was killed when another driver broadsided her car at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive on Wednesday morning.
The Colorado Department of Corrections confirmed 55-year-old Jennifer Reali died on March 24, several months after she was released on parole.
"I don't think I did anything wrong. Because you're supposed to put God first." said Sharron Dobbins.
