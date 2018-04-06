Weather Alert Day: Rain And Snow Possible Today Through Tonight

Today's Forecast:

Temperatures at midnight are likely about as warm as we'll see all day for many of the lower elevations. A cold front moved through overnight but the truly cold air will take until the afternoon to push through the region. We'll start with rain first around the lower elevations of the I-25 corridor and just west into the Front Range. Rain will turn to a wintry mix and then snow as the afternoon moves on and temperatures drop. Snow will continue off and on through the evening but we should be dry past midnight. The Rockies home opener is today, temperatures will be in th 30s and falling through the game with light snow very likely. Commutes to and from the game will likely be fine weather wise but traffic and parking will be busy from all the people.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 44; Low - 27. Dry morning with showers after 11am through the afternoon, we'll see a turn to snow likely after 3pm today. Snow ends by 10pm tonight with total accumulation of a trace to 1" on grassy areas.

PUEBLO: High - 48; Low - 25. Spotty showers after 12pm with a small turn to light snow after 5pm, likely not much accumulation of rain or snow through tonight but a couple tenths of snow could briefly stick to the grass this evening.

CANON CITY: High - 53; Low - 29. Rain after 12pm today turns to a rain/snow mixture late today and light snow tonight, accumulation likely staying under an inch in the grassy areas tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 40; Low - 24. Rain after 11am will turn to a wintry mix in the early afternoon and snow after 2pm through the overnight hours. Snow totals will be between 1 to 2 inches mainly on grassy areas but a few spots in Teller could get closer to 3 inches.

TRI-LAKES: High - 30s; Low - 20s. Rain after 11am will turn to a wintry mix in the early afternoon and snow after 2pm through the overnight hours. Snow totals will be between 1 to 2 inches mainly on grassy areas.

PLAINS: High - 30s/40s; Low - 20s. Snow late today across the far eastern plains will fall through the evening but accumulations will generally stay under an inch. Las Animal to Otero and Crowley counties see spotty rain this afternoon with a bit of light snow possible this evening, little to no accumulation.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 50s; Low - 20s. Spotty showers after noon with more snowfall later today through the mountains west of Walsenburg, spotty snow could return this evening but accumulations will stay under an inch in grassy areas.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Dry and cool to start Saturday but that night around midnight a rain/snow mixture will move in and then leave by Sunday morning, most of that precip will favor our northern viewing area north of Pueblo county. Sunday looks dry for the afternoon with gorgeous and warm weather returning for next week.