Pueblo community hears from suicide survivor, jumped from Golden Gate Bridge

A global talk on suicide hit Pueblo on Thursday night.

Kevin Hines, a man who jumped from the Golden Gate Bridge, shared his story of survival and hope to the Steel City community.

The sold out event drew over 800 people to the auditorium at South High School.

Those attending say they wanted to hear Hines' story, but also, to learn how to combat suicide. It's an issue that continues to plague not only Pueblo, but so many other communities across Colorado.

"Are you okay? Is something wrong or can I help you?" Those are the only words I desperately needed to hear the day I found myself on September 25th of the year 2000, standing on top of the Golden Gate Bridge, believing beyond a shadow of a doubt that I had to die by these two hands."'

It's a story that suicide survivor Kevin Hines has shared with people all over the world.

"Falling 220 feet, 75 miles an hour in four seconds-falling from that height at that speed and hitting that water it's like hitting a solid rock."

It's the life-changing experience that Hines shared with those in Pueblo on Thursday night, sharing and sending these message to those in the audience:

"When you look in the mirror every day and you have the inner critical voice telling you you're horrible and you're worthless I want you to stop it. You're killing yourself."

Hines told the crowd that suicide is everybody's problem and that "we all need to do something, everything we can about it. All of us have the power to save a life. It's called connection."

He points the finger at smartphones and social media as part of the problem.

Pointing to his phone he said, "We have lost connection and found this stupid thing...it is tearing our families apart and it is having us walk down a street where we would've met nice people if we just looked up and said hello and smiled."

He believes another contributing factor to suicide is the lack of care when it comes to brain health.

"We forgot to teach our children how to take care of the most important muscle in their body...we're losing kids every day because of it."

Hines is hopeful that his story will break this tragic cycle...not one more life lost.