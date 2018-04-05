Suspect in custody following shooting in Security

Authorities arrested a suspect in connection to a possible road rage shooting in Security Thursday night.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies said the suspect on a motorcycle shot three times at a car with two adults and two children inside. It happened in the parking lot of the Shots Tavern a little after 8 p.m. Thursday. They said an altercation of some kind started further down the road, and both cars parked in that parking lot.
El Paso County deputies once said two people were hurt, but luckily no one was injured.
Public Information Officer Jacqueline Kirby said the suspect could face four counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.
The suspect's identity has not yet been released.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday.
Colorado Springs Police investigators say 25-year-old Brianna Templeton of Lone Tree was killed when another driver broadsided her car at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive on Wednesday morning.
"I don't think I did anything wrong. Because you're supposed to put God first." said Sharron Dobbins.
