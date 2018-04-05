Suspect in custody following shooting in Security

Authorities arrested a suspect in connection to a possible road rage shooting in Security Thursday night.

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies said the suspect on a motorcycle shot three times at a car with two adults and two children inside. It happened in the parking lot of the Shots Tavern a little after 8 p.m. Thursday. They said an altercation of some kind started further down the road, and both cars parked in that parking lot.

El Paso County deputies once said two people were hurt, but luckily no one was injured.

Public Information Officer Jacqueline Kirby said the suspect could face four counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.