Federal grant with help City build bus garage

The City of Colorado Springs could soon have a new home for its buses. Mountain Metro Transit was awarded a $758,785 grant from the Federal Transit Authority to design and build a new bus storage facility to house its fleet.

Currently, the fleet is stored under a canopy at the Transit facility off of the Hancock Expressway. Transit director Craig Blewitt said the new garage will be built on an adjacent property that's currently used by the City's Streets Division.

"One of the important aspects of this grant is additional funding coming from outside the community to our local economy," said Transit Director Craig Blewitt. "We will be hiring folks to design the facility for us as well as construct it. So, it's creating jobs for the community."

The grant is just a start for the project. The new garage is estimated to cost $6.4 million. Around $1.25 million of that funding would come from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority as a local match to future federal grants.
 

