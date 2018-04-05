End in sight for Woodmen Road project

With warmer weather on the way, more work is ready to start on the Woodmen corridor, as the City of Colorado Springs enters the final stretch of construction on the nearly 2-mile long construction project.

Currently there are lane closures along the project east of Academy Boulevard and Lexington Drive, and those lane closures will stay in place until the end of the project.

Work suspended due to cold weather could start up again as early as next week. One major remaining phase of the project will include laying the top layer of pavement down on a 3,000 foot stretch of road east of Union. The work could take about three days and will require two lanes to be closed for both east and west flowing traffic for the duration of the construction.



"The rest of the work is mostly concrete flat work, which is sidewalk and median cover. We have landscaping to put in, things like that. The weather is getting warm enough that we can now do that," commented Clyde Pikkarainer with the city of Colorado Springs.

The project is expected to wrap up completely sometime in May within the initial budget.