A no vehicle day at Garden of the Gods is in the works

For the first time Garden of the Gods will ban motorized vehicles. Before you cheer or jeer, know it is a five hour trial event at the end of the month in conjunction with Earth Day. "We have a really unique opportunity we're trying out,” said Colorado Springs Parks and Cultural Services, Manager, Kim King, “It's called Motorless Morning." The trial will also examine if it is worth implementing more often at the park.

Recent counts show the number of annual visitors at Garden of the Gods is pushing toward five million. It has prompted studies to find ways to balance protection of the natural wonder, while supporting a good visitor experience. "We're looking at doing everything in a very incremental approach and also getting a lot of feedback," said King. This trial event is one element coming from research and public input under study.

On April 21st and 22nd, there are two days of Earth Day events at Garden of the Gods. The five hour Motorless Morning happens Sunday morning. From 5:00 to 10:00 a.m. it is hikers and bikers only in the park.