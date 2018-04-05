Springs Police: Smoker who caused townhome fire could face charges

Colorado Springs Police said the townhome fire that was initially ruled accidental, is now being investigated.
Firefighters told News 5 several days after the fire started, that the person would not face charges. The fire burned more than 20 townhome units and left nearly 70 people without a place to live.
Police tell News 5 they are opening a case and arson detectives will determine the potential for any criminal charges.
CSFD said the fire started when a smoker put out a cigarette in a potted plant, which smoldered and ignited a gas line.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
"I don't think I did anything wrong. Because you're supposed to put God first." said Sharron Dobbins.
"I don't think I did anything wrong. Because you're supposed to put God first." said Sharron Dobbins.
Colorado Springs Police investigators say 25-year-old Brianna Templeton of Lone Tree was killed when another driver broadsided her car at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive on Wednesday morning.
Colorado Springs Police investigators say 25-year-old Brianna Templeton of Lone Tree was killed when another driver broadsided her car at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive on Wednesday morning.