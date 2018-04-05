"Security incident" at Peterson Air Force Base is over

Air Force Officials said a "security incident" that closed the east gate at Peterson Air Force Base for more than an hour is now over.

Authorities said the closure was due to a tip about an explosive substance left near the gate, but they didn't find anything after a search.

No one was hurt.

Multiple Colorado Springs Police cruisers were on Marksheffel Road directing traffic away from the gate while the search was underway.

All gates at Peterson are back open.