El Paso County holding first Clean Sweep event of 2018

If you're looking to clear the garage of clutter and potentially hazardous materials, El Paso County is holding its first Clean Sweep event of 2018 on April 14.

There are no appointments needed for the event, which is open to El Paso County and Teller County residents. It will be held at 3255 Akers Dr. at the county Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

The following items will be allowed at the event:

Electronics: ANY SIZE TV or COMPUTER MONITOR, limited to three total per vehicle. Computers, printers, fax machines, laptops, notebooks, ultra-books, net books, electronic tablets, DVD players, VCRs, radios, stereos, video game consoles, video display devices with viewing screens greater than 4” diagonally.

Paint and paint-related products (stains, strippers, thinners, varnishes, etc.)

Household chemicals (aerosols, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, lamp oil, etc.)

Lawn & garden chemicals (fertilizers, pesticides, poisons, plant food, etc.)

Automotive chemicals (motor oil, antifreeze, brake & transmission fluids, waxes, bug/tar/vinyl/chrome/engine cleaners, etc.)

All types of batteries – lead-acid vehicle batteries and all types of household batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt, watch & hearing aid batteries)

Tires passenger and light truck (limit is nine {9} per vehicle).

Mattresses and box springs (limit four {4} total pieces per household).

Business waste, containers larger than 5-gallon, fluorescent bulbs & tubes, lab-grade chemicals, medicines, trash or recyclables, and unlabeled or leaking containers will not be accepted.