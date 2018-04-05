Volunteers help pick up debris after Bishop Castle Fire

More than a week after an early morning fire damaged a gift shop and an outbuilding at Bishop Castle, the tourist attraction is open again for business but far from completion.
The fire caused an estimated $185,000 in damages. Furthermore, without an admission fee, the Bishop family relied on the gift shop as a prime source of revenue.
Thursday, the family received some big help from volunteers. They helped haul rocks, steel and other debris from the fire, making it easier for the family to rebuild in the future.
The family is still asking for donations. If you'd like to donate, click here.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
"I don't think I did anything wrong. Because you're supposed to put God first." said Sharron Dobbins.
"I don't think I did anything wrong. Because you're supposed to put God first." said Sharron Dobbins.
Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night.
Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night.