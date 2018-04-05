Volunteers help pick up debris after Bishop Castle Fire

More than a week after an early morning fire damaged a gift shop and an outbuilding at Bishop Castle, the tourist attraction is open again for business but far from completion.

The fire caused an estimated $185,000 in damages. Furthermore, without an admission fee, the Bishop family relied on the gift shop as a prime source of revenue.

Thursday, the family received some big help from volunteers. They helped haul rocks, steel and other debris from the fire, making it easier for the family to rebuild in the future.

The family is still asking for donations. If you'd like to donate, click here.