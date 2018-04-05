Pueblo woman files federal lawsuit against LDS Church

A 55-year-old Pueblo woman who said the president of the LDS Church's Missionary Training Center raped her in 1984 filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday.
Fifty-five-year-old McKenna Denson filed a suit against 85-year-old Joseph L. Bishop for sexual assault and battery, negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, fraud, fraudulent nondisclosure and fraudulent concealment.
Bishop currently lives in Chandler, Arizona.
The lawsuit claims that Bishop assaulted her while she was a missionary before he was president of the Missionary Training Center. The suit asks for a jury trial seeking damages to pay for medical and legal expenses. It also asks that a jury direct the church to change its policies.
Denson decided to identify herself in a news conference held Thursday morning.
Church spokesman Eric Hawkins declined to comment on Wednesday night pointing to previous statements.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
"I don't think I did anything wrong. Because you're supposed to put God first." said Sharron Dobbins.
Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night.
