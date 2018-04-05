Marquette King signs with Raiders' rival Denver

Marquette King has signed a three-year, $7 million contract with the Denver Broncos less than a week after his surprising release from the Oakland Raiders.



King said he wasn't sure if his oft-flagged on-field antics, which included a bucking' bronco celebration, is what led Jon Gruden to release him but he said, "the Broncos encourage you to be yourself."



King also said signing with the Raiders' AFC West rival "was somewhat of a revenge factor, too" so that he can face his former team twice a season.



The sixth-year pro was a Pro Bowl alternate last season and a second-team All Pro in 2016. He's the only punter in NFL history to post at least a 40-yard net average in each of his first five seasons.



And King has averaged a whopping 50 yards a punt in his five games in Denver, where he'll replace Riley Dixon, who slumped last year after a solid rookie season.

