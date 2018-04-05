Quantcast

Facebook: Up to 87 million users data exploited

(NBC News) Facebook now says up to 87 million users may have had their data exploited by Cambridge Analytica, which is roughly 25 percent of the entire U.S. population.

Facebook also revealed that the network allowed third parties to access some users' profile information.

These findings have caused Facebook to experience backlash from users, with "Delete Facebook" trending online.

"I don't know if there's anything Facebook could do to earn my trust back enough to join the platform again," said Mike Todd, who deleted his Facebook account.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will travel to Washington next week to testify before Congress to discuss the company's data protection plan.

Can't find something?