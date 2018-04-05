Pueblo fire crews contain house fire on 4th Street

Firefighters in Pueblo are on the scene of a house fire on 4th Street. Multiple units were called to prevent the fire from spreading within the neighborhood.
It took about 40 minutes for crews to knock down the fire which damaged two structures behind the house.
Fortunately, no one was injured. One dog was saved from the blaze.
Firefighters will remain in the area checking for hot spots and searching for a cause.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
"I don't think I did anything wrong. Because you're supposed to put God first." said Sharron Dobbins.
Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night.
