Quantcast

Pueblo fire crews contain house fire on 4th Street - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Pueblo fire crews contain house fire on 4th Street

Posted: Updated:

Firefighters in Pueblo are on the scene of a house fire on 4th Street.  Multiple units were called to prevent the fire from spreading within the neighborhood.

It took about 40 minutes for crews to knock down the fire which damaged two structures behind the house.

Fortunately, no one was injured. One dog was saved from the blaze.

Firefighters will remain in the area checking for hot spots and searching for a cause.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?