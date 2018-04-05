Two men jailed over suspected illegal marijuana grows

A team law enforcement officers broke up a suspected illegal marijuana grow operation Wednesday in which more than 110 pounds of processed marijuana were seized along with some 75 plants, a trimming machine and undisclosed amount of cash. The seized drugs have an approximate street value of $775,000.

The investigators were members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Rural Enforcement Outreach, SWAT, the Crime Reduction Unit and the Metro Vice Narcotics Intelligence Unit. The drugs and cash were seized after investigators received warrants to search a property in the 16500 block of Stage Stop Road in Eastern El Paso County as well as a home in the 6200 block of Balance Circle in Colorado Springs.

Suspects Raydel Fleitas, 28, and Adonis Carrillos-Ponce, 31, were both booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on charges of Offenses Relating to Marijuana. Fleitas is being held on $50,000 bond. Carrillos-Ponce is being held on $10,000 bond.