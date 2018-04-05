El Paso County Sheriff's Office makes two arrests at illegal grows

On Wednesday, April 4th, the El Paso County Sheriff's Rural Enforcement Outreach team, along with SWAT, executed two search warrants at properties where illegal marijuana grows were believed to be housed.

The first address was in the 16500 block of Stage Stop Road in Peyton, CO. The Sheriff's Office said they discovered 110 pounds of processed marijuana and approximately 75, ready to harvest plants at this address. According to the Sheriff's Office, the street value of the plants and processed weed would be around $750,000. A trimming machine and cash were also seized at this residence.

28-year-old Raydel Fleitas was arrested at the residence in Peyton.

The second warrant was served in the 6200 block of Balance Circle Drive in Colorado Springs. At this residence, cash and seven pounds of processed marijuana were seized. The Sheriff's Office said the street value of this marijuana would be approximately $25,000.

31-year-old Adonis Carrillos-Ponce was arrested at the residence in Colorado Springs.