Thursday Evening Weather; Much Colder Friday

Today's Forecast:

Here comes another cold front, albeit dry one yet again. However, it will drive temperatures way down for Friday and Friday night. Saturday will be a recovery day, but another (weak) storm front will create more instability for part of Sunday. Now, here's the rub. It appears that there may be 2 chances for precipitation Sunday, because that system will be influenced by daily heating. So, when it comes through early, there may be a light shower. Then some clearing. But, later in the day, before it completely clears the area, it's entirely possibly that just the daytime heating will regenerate a shower before the energy has completely cleared the region. So, for that reason, we will generically say that Sunday may have a shower...or two. Either way, it looks warmer and drier for Monday through Wednesday of next week.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 40, High - 47. Tonight: Overcast, mild. Friday: Overcast, a few light showers.

PUEBLO: Low - 42, High - 53. Tonight: Overcast, mild. Friday: Overcast, a few light PM showers.

CANON CITY: Low - 43, High - 55. Tonight: Overcast, mild. Friday: Overcast, a few PM sprinkles.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 33, High - 42. Tonight: Overcast, mild. Friday: Overcast, a few snow showers.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 36, High - 45. Tonight: Overcast, mild. Friday: Overcast, a few light rain to snow showers.

PLAINS: Low - 39, High - 49. Tonight: Overcast, mild. Friday: Overcast, a few light PM showers.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 43, High - 53. Tonight: Overcast, mild. Friday: Overcast, a few light later-day showers.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is a recovery day, sky-wise and temp-wise, before another weak storm moves in at night and could bring a shower to both Sunday early morning and again later afternoon.