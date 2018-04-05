Michael Blagg found guilty of wife's murder in re-trial

Michael Blagg has been found guilty of killing his wife as she slept in their western Colorado home.



Blagg was convicted of murder in Jennifer Blagg's death in Mesa County in 2004 but his conviction was overturned 10 years later after the judge learned a juror concealed her experience with domestic violence in order to serve on the jury.



Jurors in Blagg's latest trial delivered their verdict on Thursday after beginning deliberations on Monday.



Prosecutors argued that Blagg put his wife's body in a dumpster at work after killing her in 2001. The defense argued that a child predator targeting the couple's 6-year-old daughter, Abby, killed Jennifer Blagg. Abby disappeared and is still missing.