Michael Blagg found guilty of wife's murder in re-trial

Michael Blagg has been found guilty of killing his wife as she slept in their western Colorado home.
Blagg was convicted of murder in Jennifer Blagg's death in Mesa County in 2004 but his conviction was overturned 10 years later after the judge learned a juror concealed her experience with domestic violence in order to serve on the jury.
Jurors in Blagg's latest trial delivered their verdict on Thursday after beginning deliberations on Monday.
Prosecutors argued that Blagg put his wife's body in a dumpster at work after killing her in 2001. The defense argued that a child predator targeting the couple's 6-year-old daughter, Abby, killed Jennifer Blagg. Abby disappeared and is still missing.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
"I don't think I did anything wrong. Because you're supposed to put god first." said Sharron Dobbins.
"I don't think I did anything wrong. Because you're supposed to put god first." said Sharron Dobbins.
Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night.
Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night.