Garden of the Gods to host 'Motorless Morning' on Earth Day

On Earth Day 2018, the City of Colorado Springs' Parks Recreation and Cultural Services Department will host a 'Motorless Morning' in Garden of the Gods Park.

This will be the first time such an event has been held.

On the day of the Motorless Morning, vehicles will be prohibited from entering the park from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event is part of a series of Earth Day activities planned at Garden of the Gods for April 21-22.

During the Motorless Morning event, visitors to the park will be asked to park their vehicles at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center or the Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site. The park will remain free and open to the public during the event, and all normal rules and regulations will be in effect. At 10 a.m., the park will reopen to motor vehicles.

The Motorless Morning program was conceptualized from a recent transportation study that was designed to enhance and protect the natural elements found in Garden of the Gods. Last month, the parks department sought input from residents about proposed ways to alleviate congestion, enhance access, and reduce emissions.

“While we believe Earth Day’s Motorless Morning will provide a truly unique and positive experience for visitors, we certainly want to emphasize that this is a pilot program, and we will look closely at survey feedback following the event," said Kim King, parks administration manager.

Attendees to the event will be asked to participate in a short survey.

You can find more information on the event and the transportation study here: ColoradoSprings.gov/GOGTransportationStudy