2018 ATHENA Award to honor Colorado Springs women in business

COLORADO SPRINGS -

The 2018 ATHENA Award luncheon will be held Thursday at the Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs.

At the award luncheon, the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and EDC will celebrate seven outstanding community and business leaders who encourage women to achieve their full leadership potential.

One of the seven nominees will be honored as the 2018 ATHENA award recipient.

The event will take place at the Antlers Hotel, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by: US Bank, UCHealth, T. Rowe Price, El Pomar Foundation, Vectra Bank, The Gazette, and KOAA 5.

