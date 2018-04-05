Quantcast

Vornado space heater recalled due to fire hazard

Written By Tyler Dumas
In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission, home products manufacturer Vornado has announced the recall of a popular line of personal space heaters.

The VH101 Personal Vortex Heater was sold between 2009 and 2018. The heater is being recalled due to the possibility of overheating when in use, posing fire and burn hazards. 

The company is urging customers who own the heater to immediately stop use of the device. Vornado said they will replace the heater or offer a full refund of $30 to affected customers.

To see if your heater is eligible for the recall you can visit the Vornado site here, or call the Vornado recall center at (855) 215-5131.

Can't find something?