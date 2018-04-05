Child abuse survivor shares his story with News 5

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and this morning we're hearing from a local survivor on a mission. Victor Marx shared his story with us in hopes it will inspire others who may be in the same situation.



Victor's father was a drug dealer and his mother married 6 times. He was abused by multiple stepfathers, attended 14 different schools and lived in 17 homes.



"The medical doctors and psychiatrists they say my case was extreme," said Victor. "There was a heavy toll on my mind, where I would dissociate as a child."

But Victor decided to use the pain from his past for a new purpose. He founded All Things Possible an organization that helps over 25,000 children in the U.S. and overseas including students, kids in foster care, even children abused by ISIS. He tells News 5, now he's on a mission.



"Letting them know the shame is never theirs, and that where they are right now doesn't have to be who they are," said Victor. "They can move from being a survivor to a thriver."



This is a huge problem right here in El Paso County. In fact, the El Paso County Department of Human Services received nearly 16,000 reports of child abuse and neglect in 2017. If you suspect someone may be the victim of child abuse, you can make a report by call 1-844-CO4-kids.

Coming up on News 5, News 5's Alasyn Zimmerman will bring you more of Victor's incredible story and what he's doing today.