Your Healthy Family: With spring here, get kids outside and active

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night.
On Wednesday morning, the Pueblo Police Department and several other agencies worked along Fountain Creek to conduct yet another homeless outreach operation. The goal was to not only inform campers that they would be cited if they did not vacate the private property, but to also warn them of flooding potential, environmental concerns, and fire dangers. Speaking to one homeless camper, Fire Chief Bryan Ware of the Beulah Fire Department said, "How you doing? I s...
