Thunderbirds pilot killed in crash during training exercise

A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot was killed Wednesday when his F-16 jet crashed during training exercises in Nevada.

The Air Force said the jet from the service's Precision Demonstration Team crashed at 10:30 a.m. local time at Nellis Air Force Base.

At this time the pilot's identity is being withheld until next-of-kin is notified.

The Air Force said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The accident has caused the Thunderbirds to cancel their show for the weekend of April 7th at March Air Reserve Base in southern California.

The F-16 crash was the third for the Thunderbirds in the past two years.

