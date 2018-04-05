Quantcast

Thunderbirds pilot killed in crash during training exercise - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Thunderbirds pilot killed in crash during training exercise

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
NEVADA -

A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot was killed Wednesday when his F-16 jet crashed during training exercises in Nevada.

The Air Force said the jet from the service's Precision Demonstration Team crashed at 10:30 a.m. local time at Nellis Air Force Base.

At this time the pilot's identity is being withheld until next-of-kin is notified.

The Air Force said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The accident has caused the Thunderbirds to cancel their show for the weekend of April 7th at March Air Reserve Base in southern California.

The F-16 crash was the third for the Thunderbirds in the past two years.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says goodbye to beloved tiger

    Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says goodbye to beloved tiger

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-04-05 05:16:40 GMT

    The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday. 

    The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday. 

  • Students walk out at Woodland Park H.S. in support of 2nd amendment

    Students walk out at Woodland Park H.S. in support of 2nd amendment

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-04-05 00:21:49 GMT

    On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment. 

    On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment. 

  • Two minors injured in Colorado Springs home invasion

    Two minors injured in Colorado Springs home invasion

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:56:11 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

    Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?