Mother uses stun gun to wake son on Easter Sunday

"I don't think I did anything wrong. Because you're supposed to put god first." said Sharron Dobbins. "I said get up! It's Jesus' day."
Dobbins, who lives in Phoenix, is facing child abuse charges after police said she tased her son to wake him up for Easter mass.
The mother claimed she merely threatened her teenage son with the device, but didn't actually use it.
"He was like 'Mom I'm calling the police,' and I said 'you can call the police, DPS, UPS, whoever you want to call, said Dobbins. "The police were on the phone and I told the dispatcher 'you need to be with Jesus right now! Nobody writes a book on the correct way of parenting."
Despite the claims made by Dobbins, police said her son had two marks on his left leg. As a result of the incident, Dobbins spent the rest of Easter Sunday in jail. She said she hopes that in the future her kids "do as they're told to avoid another situation like this."
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night.
On Wednesday morning, the Pueblo Police Department and several other agencies worked along Fountain Creek to conduct yet another homeless outreach operation. The goal was to not only inform campers that they would be cited if they did not vacate the private property, but to also warn them of flooding potential, environmental concerns, and fire dangers. Speaking to one homeless camper, Fire Chief Bryan Ware of the Beulah Fire Department said, "How you doing? I s...
