Quantcast

Mother uses stun gun to wake son on Easter Sunday - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Mother uses stun gun to wake son on Easter Sunday

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
PHOENIX -

"I don't think I did anything wrong. Because you're supposed to put god first." said Sharron Dobbins. "I said get up! It's Jesus' day."

Dobbins, who lives in Phoenix, is facing child abuse charges after police said she tased her son to wake him up for Easter mass. 

The mother claimed she merely threatened her teenage son with the device, but didn't actually use it.

"He was like 'Mom I'm calling the police,' and I said 'you can call the police, DPS, UPS, whoever you want to call, said Dobbins. "The police were on the phone and I told the dispatcher 'you need to be with Jesus right now! Nobody writes a book on the correct way of parenting."

Despite the claims made by Dobbins, police said her son had two marks on his left leg. As a result of the incident, Dobbins spent the rest of Easter Sunday in jail. She said she hopes that in the future her kids "do as they're told to avoid another situation like this."

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says goodbye to beloved tiger

    Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says goodbye to beloved tiger

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-04-05 05:16:40 GMT

    The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday. 

    The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday. 

  • Students walk out at Woodland Park H.S. in support of 2nd amendment

    Students walk out at Woodland Park H.S. in support of 2nd amendment

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-04-05 00:21:49 GMT

    On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment. 

    On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment. 

  • Two minors injured in Colorado Springs home invasion

    Two minors injured in Colorado Springs home invasion

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:56:11 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

    Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?