Mother uses stun gun to wake son on Easter Sunday

"I don't think I did anything wrong. Because you're supposed to put god first." said Sharron Dobbins. "I said get up! It's Jesus' day."

Dobbins, who lives in Phoenix, is facing child abuse charges after police said she tased her son to wake him up for Easter mass.

The mother claimed she merely threatened her teenage son with the device, but didn't actually use it.

"He was like 'Mom I'm calling the police,' and I said 'you can call the police, DPS, UPS, whoever you want to call, said Dobbins. "The police were on the phone and I told the dispatcher 'you need to be with Jesus right now! Nobody writes a book on the correct way of parenting."

Despite the claims made by Dobbins, police said her son had two marks on his left leg. As a result of the incident, Dobbins spent the rest of Easter Sunday in jail. She said she hopes that in the future her kids "do as they're told to avoid another situation like this."