Thursday Morning Forecast: Warm With No Fire Alerts!

Today's Forecast:

After 3 straight days of Red Flag Warnings, we are advisory free today! We still need to be careful because the breeze will pick up for the afternoon and the dew points will be on the lower side again today but for now no weather conditions meet the advisory categories. We'll start with sunny skies but cloud cover will return into the afternoon. Highs will be very similar to what we saw yesterday, generally in the mid 60s for Colorado Springs and mid 70s over Pueblo. Tonight we'll keep the clouds around with temperatures falling back into the lower 40s by Friday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 41. Sunny morning with clouds in the afternoon and warm temps. Cool and cloudy tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 74; Low - 43. Sunny morning with clouds and very warm temps in the afternoon. Cool and cloudy tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 72; Low - 44. Sunny morning with clouds and warm temps in the afternoon. Cool and cloudy tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 55; Low - 33. Sunny morning with clouds and mild temps in the afternoon. Cool and cloudy tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 60s; Low - 30s. Sunny morning with clouds and mild temps in the afternoon. Cool and cloudy tonight.

PLAINS: High - 70s; Low - 30s/40s. Sunny morning with clouds and very warm temps in the afternoon. Cool and cloudy tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60s/70s; Low - 30s. Sunny morning with clouds and very warm temps in the afternoon. Cool and cloudy tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

A cold front moves through tonight and tomorrow with the truly colder air arriving either in the late morning to the early afternoon Friday. Highs will be capped in the upper 40s if the front is a bit earlier or low 50s if it's late Friday. We'll see rain through the afternoon that will eventually turn to light snow at the upper elevations of Monument Hill, but especially Teller county where elevation and colder temperatures squeeze out snow more efficiently. Any snow will likely be under 1 inch around Teller and only a few tenths towards Monument Hill, all of this will be on grassy areas that will melt easily.