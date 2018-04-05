Thursday Morning Forecast: Warm With No Fire Alerts!

Today's Forecast:
After 3 straight days of Red Flag Warnings, we are advisory free today! We still need to be careful because the breeze will pick up for the afternoon and the dew points will be on the lower side again today but for now no weather conditions meet the advisory categories. We'll start with sunny skies but cloud cover will return into the afternoon. Highs will be very similar to what we saw yesterday, generally in the mid 60s for Colorado Springs and mid 70s over Pueblo. Tonight we'll keep the clouds around with temperatures falling back into the lower 40s by Friday morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 41. Sunny morning with clouds in the afternoon and warm temps. Cool and cloudy tonight.
PUEBLO: High - 74; Low - 43. Sunny morning with clouds and very warm temps in the afternoon. Cool and cloudy tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 72; Low - 44. Sunny morning with clouds and warm temps in the afternoon. Cool and cloudy tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 55; Low - 33. Sunny morning with clouds and mild temps in the afternoon. Cool and cloudy tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 60s; Low - 30s. Sunny morning with clouds and mild temps in the afternoon. Cool and cloudy tonight.
PLAINS: High - 70s; Low - 30s/40s. Sunny morning with clouds and very warm temps in the afternoon. Cool and cloudy tonight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60s/70s; Low - 30s. Sunny morning with clouds and very warm temps in the afternoon. Cool and cloudy tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:
A cold front moves through tonight and tomorrow with the truly colder air arriving either in the late morning to the early afternoon Friday. Highs will be capped in the upper 40s if the front is a bit earlier or low 50s if it's late Friday. We'll see rain through the afternoon that will eventually turn to light snow at the upper elevations of Monument Hill, but especially Teller county where elevation and colder temperatures squeeze out snow more efficiently. Any snow will likely be under 1 inch around Teller and only a few tenths towards Monument Hill, all of this will be on grassy areas that will melt easily.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night.
On Wednesday morning, the Pueblo Police Department and several other agencies worked along Fountain Creek to conduct yet another homeless outreach operation. The goal was to not only inform campers that they would be cited if they did not vacate the private property, but to also warn them of flooding potential, environmental concerns, and fire dangers. Speaking to one homeless camper, Fire Chief Bryan Ware of the Beulah Fire Department said, "How you doing? I s...
