Gray, Rockies shut down Villanueva and Padres in 5-2 win

Gray, Rockies shut down Villanueva and Padres in 5-2 win


Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
SAN DIEGO (AP) -

Jon Gray pitched seven scoreless innings, Trevor Story and Ian Desmond each drove in two runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Wednesday night.
  
Gray (1-1) shut down the Padres a night after they won 8-4 behind rookie Christian Villanueva's three home runs and five RBIs. Gray retired Villanueva in three straight at-bats, including a strikeout. The right-hander struck out seven and walked none before three relievers finished a six-hitter.
  
Cory Spangenberg had two of the Padres' four hits off Gray.
  
Jake McGee allowed a hit and two San Diego runs in the eighth, one of them unearned due to his error. Bryan Shaw gave up an RBI single to Hunter Renfroe, but Wade Davis closed in the ninth for his third save.
  
The Rockies hit Clayton Richard (0-1) hard in scoring all their runs in the first two innings. Story's broken-bat, two-run double that bounced over the left-field wall highlighted the three-run first, when the Rockies also got an RBI double from Nolan Arenado.
  
Desmond's two-run single with the bases loaded highlighted the second. Arenado was thrown out by Matt Szczur trying to go from first to third on the play.
  
Richard, who tossed seven strong innings against Milwaukee on opening day, allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked three.
  
TRAINER'S ROOM
  
Padres: OF Wil Myers was placed on the 10-day disabled list with nerve irritation in his right arm. Myers also missed time this season with a sore back. RHP Phil Maton was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to take his roster spot.
  
UP NEXT
  
Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson starts the series finale Thursday afternoon. He allowed seven runs over 2 1/3 innings last Friday, including five in the first inning, but didn't factor into the decision in a 9-8 loss at Arizona.
  
Padres: Rookie LHP Joey Lucchesi makes his second start. He gave up three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings during his major league debut Friday night.
 

