No one injured after suspect barricaded himself inside Fountain bar

Fountain Police said a suicidal man at Pat's Local Tavern surrendered to police after a brief standoff Wednesday night.

Officers said the man was intoxicated and threw chairs inside the bar and threatened to shoot people inside the bar and police officers.

Fountain Police said the bartender evacuated people inside the bar and called police.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody without any incident.

Officers said they are not sure if he will be charged with any crime, and police said they weren't sure if the man was armed.