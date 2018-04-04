Quantcast

No one injured after suspect barricaded himself inside Fountain bar

FOUNTAIN -

Fountain Police said a suicidal man at Pat's Local Tavern surrendered to police after a brief standoff Wednesday night.

Officers said the man was intoxicated and threw chairs inside the bar and threatened to shoot people inside the bar and police officers.

Fountain Police said the bartender evacuated people inside the bar and called police.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody without any incident. 

Officers said they are not sure if he will be charged with any crime, and police said they weren't sure if the man was armed.

    Woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer arrested

    The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.

    Fatal accident blocking lanes on Austin Bluffs

    One person is dead after a fatal accident at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood, between Research and Briargate Pkwy. The accident is blocking lanes and the Colorado Springs Major Accident unit is on the scene. 

    Hero grader credited with saving homes during Falcon Fire

    A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.

