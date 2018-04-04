Fire on Fort Carson burns estimated 1,400 acres

A wildland fire on Fort Carson has burned an estimated 1,400 acres Wednesday night.
Fort Carson Public Information Officer Brandy Gill said the fire is 60 percent contained.
She also said firefighters do not believe the fire will burn any areas outside of the Mountain Post.
Fort Carson officials told us earlier Thursday night the fire was 100 percent contained and about a total 500 acres had burned.
They also said no structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.
A cause has not yet been determined.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.
One person is dead after a fatal accident at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood, between Research and Briargate Pkwy. The accident is blocking lanes and the Colorado Springs Major Accident unit is on the scene.
A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.
New information has been released in the stabbing of a Rocky Ford Police officer. Authorities arrested 21-year old Shyanne Maestas in connection to the stabbing, 25 miles south of Rocky Ford, Tuesday night.
