Fire on Fort Carson burns estimated 1,400 acres

A wildland fire on Fort Carson has burned an estimated 1,400 acres Wednesday night.

Fort Carson Public Information Officer Brandy Gill said the fire is 60 percent contained.

She also said firefighters do not believe the fire will burn any areas outside of the Mountain Post.

Fort Carson officials told us earlier Thursday night the fire was 100 percent contained and about a total 500 acres had burned.

They also said no structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

A cause has not yet been determined.