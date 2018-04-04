Switchbacks fall 1-0 to Swope Park Rangers

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fell 0-1 for a third straight match as Swope Park's early goal was enough.



After back-to-back 0-1 losses, the Switchbacks were looking to get back into winning form as they traveled to Kansas City to face Swope Park Rangers. Getting his first start of the season, Moise Pouaty saw action in the first minute where he came up with a beautiful save as he parried it out. Unfortunately, it only took six more minutes for Swope Park to get on the board as Tyler Blackwood blasted it into the far post. Swope Park continued to have the upper hand in the early going, but momentum started to change as the game progressed. The Switchbacks had a number of late opportunities from Josh Suggs, Shane Malcolm, Aj Ajeakwa, and Saeed Robinson, but ultimately came up short. Despite not scoring the Switchbacks would hope to take the momentum going into the second half.



The second half got off to a flying start with both sides having early opportunities but big saves by both keepers held the offenses at bay. Moise Pouaty would come up big a number of times in the second half to keep the Switchbacks in it with six saves on the night. The Switchbacks would push forward late but ultimately would come up empty with their third straight scoreless night.



The Switchbacks return home Saturday, April 7th to face Rio Grande Valley FC Toros for 2000's Night.