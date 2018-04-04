Quantcast

Mike Haviland signs contract extension with CC - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Mike Haviland signs contract extension with CC

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Haviland, who guided the Colorado College hockey team to its best season in five years in 2017-18, has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain head coach of the Tigers, Director of Athletics Ken Ralph announced today.

“We are thrilled Mike has agreed to continue as coach of the Tigers,” Ralph said. “We felt it was important to send a strong message to recruits and other hockey personnel that he will be behind the bench for many years to come in Colorado Springs. 

“There is a lot of positive momentum surrounding our team right now and we are all excited to watch the program continue to grow under Mike’s leadership.”

Per deparment and college policy, terms of the contract will not be released.
Haviland, who was hired as the 14th head coach in program history on May 9, 2014, led the Tigers to a 15-17-5 mark this season, the most victories in one season since the 2012-13 campaign.

Colorado College finished in a tie for fifth place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, widely regarded as the most competitive league in the country. The Tigers finished one game out of fourth-place and hosting a first-round NCHC playoff series, but took the fourth-ranked and defending national champion University of Denver to the limit in the best-of-three series at Magness Arena last month.

"My family and I are very excited to have the opportunity to continue coaching at Colorado College," Haviland said. "I want to thank President Jill Tiefenthaler and Ken Ralph for their support during the past four seasons and throughout this process.”
 
Haviland has coached a pair of Tigers to first-team all-NCHC honors, including sophomore Nick Halloran, who led the conference in scoring for the majority of this season and finished the campaign with 45 points (19g,26a). Seven players, including Halloran’s linemates, juniors Mason Bergh (40) and Trey Bradley (31), collected a career-high for points in ’17-18.

Colorado College was one of only two teams in the country (Boston College) without a senior on its roster this season. Next year, the Tigers welcome transfer student Chris Wilkie, who won an NCAA national championship with North Dakota in 2017, as well as incoming freshmen Ben Copeland, who is sixth in scoring in the United States Hockey League with 56 points and leads the league with 40 assists for Waterloo, and Bryan Yoon, who has 34 points as a defenseman for Tri-City of the USHL this season.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer arrested

    Woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer arrested

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:23:42 GMT

    The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.

    The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.

  • Fatal accident blocking lanes on Austin Bluffs

    Fatal accident blocking lanes on Austin Bluffs

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-04-04 17:26:43 GMT

    One person is dead after a fatal accident at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood, between Research and Briargate Pkwy. The accident is blocking lanes and the Colorado Springs Major Accident unit is on the scene. 

    One person is dead after a fatal accident at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood, between Research and Briargate Pkwy. The accident is blocking lanes and the Colorado Springs Major Accident unit is on the scene. 

  • Hero grader credited with saving homes during Falcon Fire

    Hero grader credited with saving homes during Falcon Fire

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-04-04 03:51:49 GMT

    A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.

    A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?