Mike Haviland signs contract extension with CC

Haviland, who guided the Colorado College hockey team to its best season in five years in 2017-18, has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain head coach of the Tigers, Director of Athletics Ken Ralph announced today.



“We are thrilled Mike has agreed to continue as coach of the Tigers,” Ralph said. “We felt it was important to send a strong message to recruits and other hockey personnel that he will be behind the bench for many years to come in Colorado Springs.

“There is a lot of positive momentum surrounding our team right now and we are all excited to watch the program continue to grow under Mike’s leadership.”

Per deparment and college policy, terms of the contract will not be released.

Haviland, who was hired as the 14th head coach in program history on May 9, 2014, led the Tigers to a 15-17-5 mark this season, the most victories in one season since the 2012-13 campaign.

Colorado College finished in a tie for fifth place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, widely regarded as the most competitive league in the country. The Tigers finished one game out of fourth-place and hosting a first-round NCHC playoff series, but took the fourth-ranked and defending national champion University of Denver to the limit in the best-of-three series at Magness Arena last month.

"My family and I are very excited to have the opportunity to continue coaching at Colorado College," Haviland said. "I want to thank President Jill Tiefenthaler and Ken Ralph for their support during the past four seasons and throughout this process.”



Haviland has coached a pair of Tigers to first-team all-NCHC honors, including sophomore Nick Halloran, who led the conference in scoring for the majority of this season and finished the campaign with 45 points (19g,26a). Seven players, including Halloran’s linemates, juniors Mason Bergh (40) and Trey Bradley (31), collected a career-high for points in ’17-18.

Colorado College was one of only two teams in the country (Boston College) without a senior on its roster this season. Next year, the Tigers welcome transfer student Chris Wilkie, who won an NCAA national championship with North Dakota in 2017, as well as incoming freshmen Ben Copeland, who is sixth in scoring in the United States Hockey League with 56 points and leads the league with 40 assists for Waterloo, and Bryan Yoon, who has 34 points as a defenseman for Tri-City of the USHL this season.