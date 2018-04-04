Quantcast

El Paso County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

Deputies are looking for a 28-year-old Colorado Springs man who was last seen in late March.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said detectives are looking for Lane Whitaker Archibald, who was last seen on March 25. Authorities said he lives in a camper at 3023 W. Colorado Ave., and left his cell phone and his wallet inside the camper before he left.

Deputies said he suffers from mental health issues and has stopped taking his medication. 

He's described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5'4 and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone who has information about his current location, call detective Kurt Smith at 719-520-7199 or dispatch at 719-390-5555.

  Woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer arrested

    The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.

  Fatal accident blocking lanes on Austin Bluffs

    One person is dead after a fatal accident at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood, between Research and Briargate Pkwy. The accident is blocking lanes and the Colorado Springs Major Accident unit is on the scene. 

  Hero grader credited with saving homes during Falcon Fire

    A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.

