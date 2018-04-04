Falcon Fire sparked by improper disposal of cigarette

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says the cause of a fast-moving wildland fire that burned 386 acres in El Paso County was due to improper disposal of a cigarette.
The fire started a little before 5:30 p.m. Monday, just east of Highway 24, and grew quickly due to wind gusts reported at nearly 30 mph. Fire officials two grass fires were found upon arrival and spread rapidly through nearby grass.
More than 20 agencies responded to the fire as mandatory evacuations were put in place for nearly 280 residents.
Evacuees were able to go to Patriot High School where Red Cross set up an evacuation center until the fire was contained, which was around 10:00 p.m.
Fire officials said shifting winds caused the fire direction to change several times, requiring fire crews to constantly change their plans of attack. Heavy smoke was visible throughout El Paso County for most of the afternoon.
Firefighters continued to work throughout the night to extinguish any remaining hot spots.
There were no structures lost or injuries reported.
Southern Colorado was under a Red Flag warning due to high fire danger and strong winds.
RELATED:
No structures lost as crews get Highway 24 fire contained
Highway 24 Fire 100 percent contained, crews still on the scene
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.
One person is dead after a fatal accident at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood, between Research and Briargate Pkwy. The accident is blocking lanes and the Colorado Springs Major Accident unit is on the scene.
One person is dead after a fatal accident at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood, between Research and Briargate Pkwy. The accident is blocking lanes and the Colorado Springs Major Accident unit is on the scene.
A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.
A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.