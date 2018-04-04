Pueblo County Sheriff's Office searching for armed robbery suspect

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify the person who robbed a bank in Pueblo West Wednesday.
Deputies said a suspect wearing a dark jacket, gloves and a dark ski mask and sunglasses robbed the TBK Bank off of S. Tiffany Wednesday.
They said he left in a green GMC Envoy headed south on Tiffany from the bank.
If you recognize the person in the photos, call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.
A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.
One person is dead after a fatal accident at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood, between Research and Briargate Pkwy. The accident is blocking lanes and the Colorado Springs Major Accident unit is on the scene.
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
