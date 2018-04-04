Pueblo County Sheriff's Office searching for armed robbery suspect

Quantcast

PUEBLO WEST -

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify the person who robbed a bank in Pueblo West Wednesday.

Deputies said a suspect wearing a dark jacket, gloves and a dark ski mask and sunglasses robbed the TBK Bank off of S. Tiffany Wednesday.

They said he left in a green GMC Envoy headed south on Tiffany from the bank.

If you recognize the person in the photos, call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

