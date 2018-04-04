Storm Safe Visits Falcon Middle School

On Wednesday, First Alert 5 Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter visited two groups of 6th graders at Falcon Middle School to talk about the different types of severe weather southern Colorado deals with and ways to stay safe in storms.
The students were excited to learn about the different weather events our area experiences. And to ask questions about staying safe.
For more information or to have First Alert 5 in your classroom, email jvanmeter@koaa.com
For the scientists and artists in your family, download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe coloring book.
Download: First Alert 5 Storm Safe
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved tigers, Ivan. The zoo says the decision did not come easy, as the staff decided to humanely euthanize Ivan late Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
"I don't think I did anything wrong. Because you're supposed to put god first." said Sharron Dobbins.
"I don't think I did anything wrong. Because you're supposed to put god first." said Sharron Dobbins.
Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night.
Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night.