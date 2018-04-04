Quantcast

Storm Safe Visits Falcon Middle School

On Wednesday, First Alert 5 Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter visited two groups of 6th graders at Falcon Middle School to talk about the different types of severe weather southern Colorado deals with and ways to stay safe in storms.

The students were excited to learn about the different weather events our area experiences. And to ask questions about staying safe. 

For more information or to have First Alert 5 in your classroom, email jvanmeter@koaa.com 

For the scientists and artists in your family, download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe coloring book.

Download: First Alert 5 Storm Safe

