Lockdown at Coronado lifted, police investigating false reporting

Coronado High School was on a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to a false report.
According to police, the call came in as an 'active shooter' at the school which was quickly deemed untrue.
Lt. Black with CSPD says the incident at Coronado High School is a criminal false reporting situation. The person who made that call could face charges. The call came in as an “active shooter in progress” which was quickly debunked @KOAA pic.twitter.com/JTQ4zv6gA9— Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) April 4, 2018
Police promptly responded to the situation, tweeting out that there was no active shooter.
CSPD said it expects to make an arrest in this criminal false reporting case.
The school has been given the all clear.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.
A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.
One person is dead after a fatal accident at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood, between Research and Briargate Pkwy. The accident is blocking lanes and the Colorado Springs Major Accident unit is on the scene.
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
