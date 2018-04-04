Brush fire near Highway 50 bypass expected to be fully extinguished by nightfall

Multiple agencies are battling a homeless camp fire near a creek near the Highway 50 Bypass and I-25.
Highway 50 is closed in both directions, and a detour is in place for drivers. Plumes of smoke have been wafting over I-25, causing delays in both directions on the interstate.
The fire is now 80 percent contained a little before 3:30 p.m., and fire crews are expecting it to be fully extinguished by nightfall. Crews on scene saying they are hoping to have 100 percent containment by tonight.
This is video from on top of the bypass in Pueblo where the fire is happening. There is heavy smoke and crews are using power tools. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/cTcOsB8lom— Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) April 4, 2018
This is a close up of a firefighter on the bypass trying to contain the fire with water in Pueblo. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/uv6Kq2OTvZ— Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) April 4, 2018
Exit 100A from I-25 is closed to traffic. Drivers may encounter hazardous driving conditions from smoke in the area.
The Public Information Officer on scene says there is a problem with homeless people in that area.
We will continue to send updates when more information comes in.
