Brush fire near Highway 50 bypass expected to be fully extinguished by nightfall

Written By Nia Bender
PUEBLO -

Multiple agencies are battling a homeless camp fire near a creek near the Highway 50 Bypass and I-25.

Highway 50 is closed in both directions, and a detour is in place for drivers. Plumes of smoke have been wafting over I-25, causing delays in both directions on the interstate.

The fire is now 80 percent contained a little before 3:30 p.m., and fire crews are expecting it to be fully extinguished by nightfall. Crews on scene saying they are hoping to have 100 percent containment by tonight. 

Exit 100A from I-25 is closed to traffic. Drivers may encounter hazardous driving conditions from smoke in the area.

The Public Information Officer on scene says there is a problem with homeless people in that area.

We will continue to send updates when more information comes in.

  • Woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer arrested

    The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.

  • Fatal accident blocking lanes on Austin Bluffs

    One person is dead after a fatal accident at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood, between Research and Briargate Pkwy. The accident is blocking lanes and the Colorado Springs Major Accident unit is on the scene. 

  • Hero grader credited with saving homes during Falcon Fire

    A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.

