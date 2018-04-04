Quantcast

President Trump to sign proclamation to send national guard to b - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

President Trump to sign proclamation to send national guard to border

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

The Trump administration says it is working with governors to "immediately" deploy the National Guard to combat illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.
  
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday that DHS and the Pentagon will be working closely with governors in the affected states.
  
She says that deployment will be done as expeditiously as possible and that Guard troops could begin heading to the border as soon as Wednesday night.
  
Trump announced his plan to send the military to the border during a meeting with Baltic leaders Tuesday.
  
Trump has been frustrated by Congress' refusal to fund building a wall along the length of the U.S. border as well as an increase in illegal border crossings.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer arrested

    Woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer arrested

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:23:42 GMT

    The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.

    The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.

  • Hero grader credited with saving homes during Falcon Fire

    Hero grader credited with saving homes during Falcon Fire

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-04-04 03:51:49 GMT

    A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.

    A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.

  • Fatal accident blocking lanes on Austin Bluffs

    Fatal accident blocking lanes on Austin Bluffs

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-04-04 17:26:43 GMT

    One person is dead after a fatal accident at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood, between Research and Briargate Pkwy. The accident is blocking lanes and the Colorado Springs Major Accident unit is on the scene. 

    One person is dead after a fatal accident at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood, between Research and Briargate Pkwy. The accident is blocking lanes and the Colorado Springs Major Accident unit is on the scene. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?