Rockies sign Charlie Blackmon to long-term deal

NL batting champion Charlie Blackmon made a long-term commitment to the Colorado Rockies rather than test next season's free-agent market, agreeing to a contract that guarantees $108 million over six seasons.
The two-time All-Star center fielder had agreed in January to a $14 million, one-year deal. The agreement announced Wednesday calls for a $2 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the deal's approval by the commissioner's office, a $12 million salary this year and $21 million in each of the next three seasons.
Blackmon has player options of $21 million for 2022 and $10 million for 2023, and his 2023 salary can escalate up to $5 million based on plate appearances in 2022: $500,000 each for 400, 425, 450, 475, 500 and 525, and $1 million apiece for 550 and 575.
His 2023 salary would increase by $2 million if he is among the top three in MVP voting from 2018-22 and by $1 million if he finishes fourth or fifth. The 2023 salary is capped at $18 million.
As part of the deal negotiated by agents Sam and Seth Levinson, Blackmon can list 15 teams each season he can't be traded to without his consent.
The deal follows an offseason in which many top free agents struggled to find lucrative long-term deals.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.
A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.
One person is dead after a fatal accident at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood, between Research and Briargate Pkwy. The accident is blocking lanes and the Colorado Springs Major Accident unit is on the scene.
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
