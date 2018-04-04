Red Flag Warnings continue, for many...

Today's Forecast:

Because of the combination of little precipitation, dry ground fuels, and almost daily low afternoon humidities and winds gusting over 25 mph, we will continue to see regular Red Flag Warnings.

As for actual weather, Thursday appears to be a repeat of Wednesday in nearly every way. It might be a touch warmer, but otherwise, a ditto day.

There will be some mid level clouds coming through at times tonight, Thursday night, and a very weak front could spawn a shower or two Friday during the daylight hours. Saturday will be a recovery day, temps-wise, and it's possible another very weak front could do the same Sunday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 38, High - 66. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday

PUEBLO: Low - 38, High - 75. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday

CANON CITY: Low - 39, High - 74. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 33, High - 57. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday

TRI-LAKES: Low - 35, High - 62. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday

PLAINS: Low - 38, High - 73. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 37, High - 67. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dry Saturday, possibility of a shower or two Sunday. Ridge building over Colorado Saturday means dry conditions and temps warming up a bit. However, another dip arrives Sunday, and could produce a little rain.