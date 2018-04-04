Red Flag Warnings continue, for many...

Today's Forecast:
Because of the combination of little precipitation, dry ground fuels, and almost daily low afternoon humidities and winds gusting over 25 mph, we will continue to see regular Red Flag Warnings.
As for actual weather, Thursday appears to be a repeat of Wednesday in nearly every way. It might be a touch warmer, but otherwise, a ditto day.
There will be some mid level clouds coming through at times tonight, Thursday night, and a very weak front could spawn a shower or two Friday during the daylight hours. Saturday will be a recovery day, temps-wise, and it's possible another very weak front could do the same Sunday.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 38, High - 66. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday
PUEBLO: Low - 38, High - 75. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday
CANON CITY: Low - 39, High - 74. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 33, High - 57. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday
TRI-LAKES: Low - 35, High - 62. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday
PLAINS: Low - 38, High - 73. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 37, High - 67. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dry Saturday, possibility of a shower or two Sunday. Ridge building over Colorado Saturday means dry conditions and temps warming up a bit. However, another dip arrives Sunday, and could produce a little rain.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.
A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.
One person is dead after a fatal accident at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood, between Research and Briargate Pkwy. The accident is blocking lanes and the Colorado Springs Major Accident unit is on the scene.
Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January. The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.
