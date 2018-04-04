Quantcast

Red Flag Warnings continue, for many... - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Red Flag Warnings continue, for many...

Posted: Updated:

Today's Forecast:
Because of the combination of little precipitation, dry ground fuels, and almost daily low afternoon humidities and winds gusting over 25 mph, we will continue to see regular Red Flag Warnings.

As for actual weather, Thursday appears to be a repeat of Wednesday in nearly every way. It might be a touch warmer, but otherwise, a ditto day.

There will be some mid level clouds coming through at times tonight, Thursday night, and a very weak front could spawn a shower or two Friday during the daylight hours. Saturday will be a recovery day, temps-wise, and it's possible another very weak front could do the same Sunday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 38, High - 66. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday

PUEBLO: Low - 38, High - 75. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday

CANON CITY: Low - 39, High - 74. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 33, High - 57. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday

TRI-LAKES: Low - 35, High - 62. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday

PLAINS: Low - 38, High - 73. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 37, High - 67. Partly to mostly cloudy at times tonight, not that cold. Partly to mostly sunny & mild Thursday

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dry Saturday, possibility of a shower or two Sunday. Ridge building over Colorado Saturday means dry conditions and temps warming up a bit. However, another dip arrives Sunday, and could produce a little rain.

RELATED LINKS:

Drive the Doppler Colorado Temperatures
7-Day Forecast National Temperatures
Weather Cameras Wind Chills
Traffic Wind Speeds
Closings and Delays Photos
Take 5 to Prepare Storm Safe
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer arrested

    Woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer arrested

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:23:42 GMT

    The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.

    The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.

  • Hero grader credited with saving homes during Falcon Fire

    Hero grader credited with saving homes during Falcon Fire

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-04-04 03:51:49 GMT

    A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.

    A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.

  • Fatal accident blocking lanes on Austin Bluffs

    Fatal accident blocking lanes on Austin Bluffs

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-04-04 17:26:43 GMT

    One person is dead after a fatal accident at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood, between Research and Briargate Pkwy. The accident is blocking lanes and the Colorado Springs Major Accident unit is on the scene. 

    One person is dead after a fatal accident at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood, between Research and Briargate Pkwy. The accident is blocking lanes and the Colorado Springs Major Accident unit is on the scene. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?