YouTube shooting suspect "angry" at company

New information is coming to light about the shooter who opened fire on YouTube's campus in San Bruno, California Tuesday.



Police say 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam used a handgun to shoot three people before killing herself.



A woman who was shot in the leg came into the Carl's Jr. across the street to escape.



"We grabbed napkins threw it on the leg. One guy gave her a t-shirt," said Tim McCarthy, who helped that victim.



Zach Vorhies is a software engineer at YouTube. He says he evacuated on his skateboard, but accidentally rolled right into the shooting.



"I froze and I noticed that laying 25 feet away from this individual was somebody that had been shot in the stomach," said Vorhies.



Police initially believed this was a domestic dispute, but now, they're investigating the possibility that Aghdam was disgruntled with how YouTube allegedly stifled traffic and censored videos on her channel.



