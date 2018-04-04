Students walk out at Woodland Park H.S. in support of 2nd amendment

On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.

Parents from the community were also seen joining in the rally.

Last month students and individuals around the world staged walkouts and marches to protest current gun laws and call for tighter restrictions. Around half a million people reportedly attended the march held in Washington.

The same day as the worldwide march for our lives was held, a group in Woodland Park gathered along Highway 24 displaying guns and voicing their support for current gun laws.