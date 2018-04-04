Quantcast

Students walk out at Woodland Park H.S. in support of 2nd amendm - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Students walk out at Woodland Park H.S. in support of 2nd amendment

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
WOODLAND PARK -

On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.

Parents from the community were also seen joining in the rally.

Last month students and individuals around the world staged walkouts and marches to protest current gun laws and call for tighter restrictions. Around half a million people reportedly attended the march held in Washington.

The same day as the worldwide march for our lives was held, a group in Woodland Park gathered along Highway 24 displaying guns and voicing their support for current gun laws.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer arrested

    Woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer arrested

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:23:42 GMT

    The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.

    The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.

  • Hero grader credited with saving homes during Falcon Fire

    Hero grader credited with saving homes during Falcon Fire

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-04-04 03:51:49 GMT

    A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.

    A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.

  • Emergency responders seek legal help after deceased grandma leaves controversial gift

    Emergency responders seek legal help after deceased grandma leaves controversial gift

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:33:41 GMT

    Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January.  The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.  

    Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January.  The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?