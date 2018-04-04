Quantcast

Von Miller a part of investigation by Florida Wildlife Commissio - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Von Miller a part of investigation by Florida Wildlife Commission

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
Von Miller of the Denver Broncos (AP) Von Miller of the Denver Broncos (AP)
DENVER -

Broncos linebacker Von Miller is a part of an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) following a recent fishing trip with friends off the coast of Miami.

According to the Denver Post, Miller caught a 9-and-a-half foot hammerhead shark and posted video of the catch on social media. The crew, which was following the instruction of a captain on a guided fishing tour, had not set out to catch hammerhead sharks and their surprise was captured on tape.

After seeing the footage, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), vowed “to ensure that Miller is held accountable if killing this animal was, as we suspect, illegal.”

Miller posed for a photo with the shark, then released it back into the ocean. But after condemnation from PETA, the FWC decided to look into the matter.

Miller, an avid hunter and fisher, has regularly posted clips of his expeditions on social media and as part of his new Facebook Watch show, but has never received a complaint from a government agency.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer arrested

    Woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer arrested

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:23:42 GMT

    The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.

    The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.

  • Hero grader credited with saving homes during Falcon Fire

    Hero grader credited with saving homes during Falcon Fire

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-04-04 03:51:49 GMT

    A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.

    A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.

  • Emergency responders seek legal help after deceased grandma leaves controversial gift

    Emergency responders seek legal help after deceased grandma leaves controversial gift

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:33:41 GMT

    Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January.  The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.  

    Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January.  The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?