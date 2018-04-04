Von Miller a part of investigation by Florida Wildlife Commission

Broncos linebacker Von Miller is a part of an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) following a recent fishing trip with friends off the coast of Miami.

According to the Denver Post, Miller caught a 9-and-a-half foot hammerhead shark and posted video of the catch on social media. The crew, which was following the instruction of a captain on a guided fishing tour, had not set out to catch hammerhead sharks and their surprise was captured on tape.

After seeing the footage, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), vowed “to ensure that Miller is held accountable if killing this animal was, as we suspect, illegal.”

Miller posed for a photo with the shark, then released it back into the ocean. But after condemnation from PETA, the FWC decided to look into the matter.

Miller, an avid hunter and fisher, has regularly posted clips of his expeditions on social media and as part of his new Facebook Watch show, but has never received a complaint from a government agency.