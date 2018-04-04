Quantcast

Historic building in Leadville for sale

Written By Nia Bender
LEADVILLE -

From the outside, the boarded-up house on Elm Street in Leadville doesn’t look like much, but when Mike Morabito with REMAX shows people the inside they find it’s full of surprises and history.

“Literally from every era from the 1800’s to now,” said Morabito.

Even in a historic town like Leadville, the home is something unique.

It was built in 1878 as an old western saloon. It’s been rumored that Doc Holliday played cards there, and today there’s still a bar, card tables and a pool table.

Over the next century, it was also a general store, barbershop, boarding house and a home. Many of the things collected over years are still inside.

“This building has seen a lot of different lives and they have collected a lot of different items,” said Morabito.

And it’s all for sale. The house is going for $215,00, but if you want the stuff inside you can pay a little more.

“All the stuff inside, all the antiques and everything are negotiable,” said Morabito.

It needs a lot of work and is a true fixer upper, but Morabito says it could have all the comforts of home.

“Just need the right person who has the time and passion to come in here and do something really cool with it,” said Morabito.

You can learn more about the historic saloon

  Woman suspected of stabbing Rocky Ford officer arrested

    The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a Rocky Ford police officer in the neck and stealing his patrol car.

  Emergency responders seek legal help after deceased grandma leaves controversial gift

    Carol Colby, 86, has three first responder agencies fighting over money after she passed away in January.  The battle is brewing between first responders and Colby's family, who wants the cash to save her home, pay off her debts and cover funeral expenses.  

  Hero grader credited with saving homes during Falcon Fire

    A homeowner with a personal road grader is being hailed as a hero by neighbors who say he protected homes from approaching flames. The property owner, who did not want to be interviewed, used his own road grader to plow dirt to bury a line of flames on the northern flank of Monday evening's fire near Meridian and Blaney Roads south of Falcon.

