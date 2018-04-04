No one injured after drive by shooting in Pueblo

Pueblo police are looking for the person who fired several shots at a parked car and home on the east side of the city.

It happened just after midnight in the 11-hundred block of North La Crosse.

Neighbor James Morris, tells News 5 that he was surprised by how loud the shooting was. He also says a small child lives in the house that was hit several times. Luckily, no one was injured.

Investigators tell us it was a drive-by shooting, but there are no details on a suspect vehicle at this time.

If you have any information, call police.